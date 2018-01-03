First baby of the year born in Los Banos was 'unexpected,' mom says

A 7 pound, 10 ounce and 19 ½ inch long baby boy surprised his family on Monday when he became the first baby of the year born in Los Banos.
Emmit Koa James Luna was born at about 12:21 a.m. at Memorial Hospital in Los Banos, said his mother, Pam Miller, 26, in a phone interview.
“It was unexpected,” she said. “He was supposed to be born on January 20.”
Miller said she started having contractions days before her son was born and they became “very constant” on New Years Eve. By the morning of New Years Day, she said, she was prepped for a cesarean section and welcomed her third child to the world.
Baby Emmit already is “very attentive,” Miller said, and doesn’t cry too much.
“When you talk to him he does open his eyes … like he hears you,” she said.
Baby Emmit will be raised in Los Banos with his two sisters, Miller said, and hopes he has a “happy and healthy life” and will support him in everything he wants to do, “like I did my other kids.”
Emmit’s two sisters, she said, that are both excited to have a brother.
Miller said she chose the middle name John because it was her baby sons great grandfathers name.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
