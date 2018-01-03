Los Banos police and a Riggs ambulance respond to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash in which a motorcyclist died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in the 600 block of Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos.
Los Banos

More details emerge on afternoon fatal motorcycle crash in Los Banos

By Monica Velez

January 03, 2018 06:50 PM

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

A green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 55-year-old Luis Condor of Los Banos made a left turn onto Pacheco Boulevard from Maryland Avenue at about 12:26 p.m. when he crashed into a motorcycle travelling westbound on Pacheco Boulevard, police said. 

Andrea Hernandez, 26 of San Jose, was driving a tan 1996 Toyota Avalon westbound on Pacheco Boulevard when she also collided with Condor, officials said. 

The officers attempted life-saving measures on the motorcyclist, police said, but he succumbed to his injuries. His name was not immediately available. 

Condor was transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to officials. 

Police said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

To leave an anonymous tip people can call 209-827-7070, ext. 288 or go to www.losbanos.org. People can also contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420 or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org

