More details emerge on afternoon fatal motorcycle crash in Los Banos

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos, according to the Los Banos Police Department.
A green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 55-year-old Luis Condor of Los Banos made a left turn onto Pacheco Boulevard from Maryland Avenue at about 12:26 p.m. when he crashed into a motorcycle travelling westbound on Pacheco Boulevard, police said.
Andrea Hernandez, 26 of San Jose, was driving a tan 1996 Toyota Avalon westbound on Pacheco Boulevard when she also collided with Condor, officials said.
The officers attempted life-saving measures on the motorcyclist, police said, but he succumbed to his injuries. His name was not immediately available.
Condor was transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries, according to officials.
Police said they do not suspect alcohol or drugs played a factor and the investigation is ongoing.
To leave an anonymous tip people can call 209-827-7070, ext. 288 or go to www.losbanos.org. People can also contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420 or at www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
