Adrian Fass, 20, of Los Banos
Adrian Fass, 20, of Los Banos Merced County Sheriff's Office
Adrian Fass, 20, of Los Banos Merced County Sheriff's Office

Los Banos

Los Banos man arrested for trying to break into retail store

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

January 05, 2018 10:50 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Los Banos man is in custody on Friday after Los Banos police said he was arrested for an attempted burglary of a retail store.

Police took a report on Saturday of the attempted burglary in the 1200 block of East Pacheco Blvd., where suspects attempted to enter the back door of a business using tools, officers said.

The crime was captured by surveillance cameras, police said, and officers were able to identify 20-year-old Adrian Fass of Los Banos in the video.

Two days later, police responded to a domestic disturbance call allegedly involving Fass at a local motel where the man was staying, officers said. Police said they searched his room and found "items of evidence linking him to the commercial burglary attempt."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fass was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and booked into the Merced County Jail, where he remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bail, police said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County

    The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, responds to the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2700 block of Highway 140 in unincorporated Merced County, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. According to Battalion Chief Mark Pimentel, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County

Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County 0:55

Family of four displaced after home catches fire in Merced County
Life-threatening injuries reported in Merced shooting 0:26

Life-threatening injuries reported in Merced shooting
Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

View More Video