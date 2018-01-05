Los Banos man arrested for trying to break into retail store

A Los Banos man is in custody on Friday after Los Banos police said he was arrested for an attempted burglary of a retail store.
Police took a report on Saturday of the attempted burglary in the 1200 block of East Pacheco Blvd., where suspects attempted to enter the back door of a business using tools, officers said.
The crime was captured by surveillance cameras, police said, and officers were able to identify 20-year-old Adrian Fass of Los Banos in the video.
Two days later, police responded to a domestic disturbance call allegedly involving Fass at a local motel where the man was staying, officers said. Police said they searched his room and found "items of evidence linking him to the commercial burglary attempt."
Never miss a local story.
Fass was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and booked into the Merced County Jail, where he remains in custody in lieu of $40,000 bail, police said.
Comments