Here's the new retail store that will be coming to Los Banos

A Ross Dress for Less store is set to come to Los Banos by the summer, according to city staffers, and more development in local shopping centers is expected in the future.
The 1400 South Mercy Springs Road discount retail store, which is part of a national chain, will be moving into the same shopping center as an existing Savemart, where Kmart used to be, said Stacy Souza Elms, Los Banos community and economic development director.
A specific date has not been set for the opening, Souza Elms said, though it is expected to open sometime this summer. There could be about 20 to 25 jobs opening at the store, she added.
People will be able to find women’s, men’s and kid’s clothing, plus shoes and accessories at the Ross store. The store also sells furniture, home decor, kitchen supplies, bed and bathroom supplies, toys and pet supplies.
“This is exciting,” Souza Elms said in a phone interview.
Recruiting Ross to come to town is an example of the city’s new approach to increase economic development.
Rather than waiting for retailers to come to Los Banos, the city has taken a “proactive approach” and started working with a retailer recruiter, Buxton Company, to be strategic about the type of businesses that will do well in the city, Souza Elms said.
“We want to take a proactive approach versus a ‘wait around’ type of mentality,” she added. “It’s part of our economic development effort to attract new tenants and new retailers to our community.”
More economic development is “absolutely” expected in the future, Souza Elms said. There are tenant spaces available in the shopping center Ross will be in and others throughout the city.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments