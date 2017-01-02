Two storm systems pushing snow and rain into Merced and the foothills

Recent snowfall has padded the play areas in the foothills and mountains and more is on its way through the end of the week, according to forecasts.
Two to 4 feet of snow is expected to fall in areas above 7,000 feet in elevation during a system moving into the area beginning Tuesday afternoon, according to Brian Ochs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
“We may get a break from precipitation on Friday but more precipitation is expected with (another) system over the weekend,” Ochs said.
The National Weather Service predicts precipitation three days out, he said, so the amount of snow in the second system remains hazy.
Enough precipitation had fallen through Monday to give several families east of Sonora enough powder to build snowmen, make snow angels and toss snowballs. They pulled their cars off of Highway 108 to frolic in the falling snow.
Up to 6 inches of rain is expected in the foothills at elevations below 7,000 feet during the first system, Ochs said. “Not as much in the Valley though,” he said. “Most of it will be in the Sierras and foothills,” he said.
Merced could get as much as 1 inch, he said.
With rain coming from a warm system, he said, the overnight lows this week in Merced are not expected to dip past 40 degrees, while the highs will stay in the mid- to high 50s.
Skiing is underway at Dodge Ridge, the ski resort about 30 miles east of Sonora off Highway 108, China Peak, slopes about 70 miles northeast of Madera on Highway 168, and Yosemite Ski, the area known for years as Badger Pass.
For areas above 7,000 feet, the National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings. Following a busy fire season, many patches of ground are scarred from flames and do not absorb water well, Ochs said.
As rain soaks into the ground, motorists should stay alert. “You could see things like rocks in the roadway (and) falling trees,” he said.
