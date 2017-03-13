Work on Hwy 120 to Yosemite continues; completion date is unclear

Highway 120 into Yosemite National Park remains closed while crews continue to repair the road damaged by recent storms, park officials said Monday.
Also called Big Oak Flat Road, the highway has been unsafe for cars since late February. Crews are working with Federal Highway Administration officials and contractors to repair the road, but there is no estimated date for when the road will reopen, parks officials said.
Significant rain and snow this winter saturated the soil under the road, causing it to slide downhill, officials said. More than 200 feet of roadway has been damaged as the road continues to slide.
Officials said they would remain diligent and “communicate regularly about progress that is made,” according to Woody Smeck, Yosemite National Park acting superintendent.
“We know this road closure places a burden on the surrounding communities and we are working as quickly as we can to get the road reopened safely,” he said in a statement. “We appreciate the Federal Highway Administration’s assistance in expediting this project. We greatly appreciate the patience and support of all communities along the Highway 120 corridor.”
Visitors can visit Yosemite National Park via the Big Oak Flat entrance, officials said. Crane Flat and the Merced and Tuolumne Groves of Giant Sequoias are also accessible and open.
The park has waived the entrance fee for visitors entering the park on Highway 120. Park entrance fees still apply to all visitors entering the park through Arch Rock and South Entrance Stations, officials said.
Highway 140, or El Portal Road, remains clear for all traffic. The Wawona Road, which is Highway 41, is open to one-lane controlled traffic.
For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions, call 209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again.
