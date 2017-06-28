Fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa

Fire crews began battling a 200-acre fire near Mariposa on Wednesday, according to officials.
The flames were zero percent contained at about 6 p.m. for the fire in Mormon Bar that was reported two hours earlier, according to Jaime Williams, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The blaze is at Ben Hur Road near Beach Road, she said. No injuries or evacuations were reported in the blaze that’s burning wild grass and trees.
Crews have blocked off roads on Ben Hur Road at Silver Bar Road, and Ashworth Road at Silver Bar Road.
This story will be updated.
