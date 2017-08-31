Mariposa & Yosemite

August 31, 2017 6:24 PM

Woman killed in Yosemite while climbing called ‘force of nature’

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A Yosemite National Park visitor died Saturday from injuries she suffered during a rock climbing accident, according to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

Megan Christine Kelley, 25, was injured Saturday when she was struck by a rock and died a short time later at a Modesto-area hospital, according to the coroner.

Park rangers conducted a search and rescue along Cathedral Peak inside the park for a woman on Saturday afternoon, Park Ranger Jamie Richards confirmed on Thursday.

“Rangers climbed up, provided medical aid, were able to get her down,” she said. “Her status when she left the park, we don’t have information at this time.”

The incident remains under investigation, she said.

A native of Seattle, Kelley “was struck unconscious and felt no fear or pain,” according to an obituary.

She was a force of nature. Her peers remember by her inquisitive mind, huge smile and contagious laughter.

An obituary for Megan Kelley

She attended Charles Wright Academy private school in Tacoma, Wash., for 13 years, where she was an avid student who played soccer and tennis, the obituary said.

“She was a force of nature,” the obituary says. “Her peers remember by her inquisitive mind, huge smile and contagious laughter.”

She attended Claremont McKenna College before moving to San Francisco. She worked at the Trinchero winery in Sonoma before getting a job at technology start-up Hired, according to her obituary. She had been promoted three weeks ago.

Kelley is survived by her mother, Laurie O. Kelley; father, David “Reed” Kelley; and siblings, Lauren R. Kelley and David “Austin” Kelley; as well as her boyfriend, Ben Chute.

There will be a memorial at 11 a.m. Saturday at Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

Related content

Mariposa & Yosemite

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA 1:16

Take a look at last week's solar eclipse from space with NASA

Pause
Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography 1:06

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography

Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 0:20

Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital

Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 0:45

Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims 3:22

How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims

Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court 0:36

Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court

Xavier Stewart talks about Merced lss to Del Campo 1:19

Xavier Stewart talks about Merced lss to Del Campo

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top 1:47

Watch: Man shoots wife wearing bulletproof tank top

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims 1:14

More shelters, megachurch open for Houston Harvey victims

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA 1:27

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

  • Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa

    Fire crews began battling a 400-acre fire in Mariposa on Wednesday, according to officials. Video by Calfire Madera-Mariposa-Merced

Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa

View more video

Mariposa & Yosemite