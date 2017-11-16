An unrelated rockfall on El Capitan Wednesday (09-27-17) as seen from Yosemite Valley in Yosemite, Calif.
Mariposa & Yosemite

Here’s why Yosemite visitors should avoid Highway 140 right now

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

November 16, 2017 05:06 PM

A rock slide has closed a portion of Highway 140 inside Yosemite National Park, according to officials.

Park employees tweeted about 4:30 p.m. Thursday that El Portal Road is closed from the park boundary to its junction with Big Oak Flat Road.

The closure was caused by a rock slide, according to California Highway Patrol.

There is no estimated time for reopening, park officials said. Park visitors should use Highway 41 or Highway 120 from the west to get into Yosemite.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

