Here’s why Yosemite visitors should avoid Highway 140 right now

A rock slide has closed a portion of Highway 140 inside Yosemite National Park, according to officials.
Park employees tweeted about 4:30 p.m. Thursday that El Portal Road is closed from the park boundary to its junction with Big Oak Flat Road.
El Portal Road (Hwy 140 inside the park) is closed from the park boundary to its junction with Big Oak Flat Road due to small debris flows. No estimated time for reopening. Use Hwy 41 or 120 from the west to get into Yosemite.— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) November 17, 2017
The closure was caused by a rock slide, according to California Highway Patrol.
There is no estimated time for reopening, park officials said. Park visitors should use Highway 41 or Highway 120 from the west to get into Yosemite.
