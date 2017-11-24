Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, of Santa Barbara
Yosemite officials asking for help to find missing teen

November 24, 2017 02:03 PM

A Santa Barbara teenager has gone missing in Yosemite National Park, according to officials.

Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, was last seen on Wednesday morning in Santa Barbara and his car was found later that day in the Glacier Point area of the park, according to a Facebook post from officials.

The teen is Hispanic, 5-foot-7 and weighs 120 pounds, according to officials. He also has a tattoo on his right wrist, and was last seen wearing Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

If you were in the area of Glacier Point on Wednesday or have any information about the teen, officials ask you to call 209-379-1992.

