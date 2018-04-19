Mariposa man arrested after his 22-month-old son died from injuries, deputies say

A Mariposa man is in custody after allegedly causing the death of his 22-month-old son, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.
Deputies said 21-year-old Jesse Ashton called 911 about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and said his son was suffering from a seizure, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The child was transported by helicopter to a Central San Joaquin Valley hospital but died later that day from his injuries, deputies said.
Mariposa County Sheriff’s detectives began investigating the child's death immediately, the release said.
The severity of the child's injuries accompanied with the Merced County Coroner’s forensic exam led detectives to arrest Ashton, deputies said.
He is being held at the Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.
