Merced gang unit seizes firearm, 1 arrested

A convicted felon was arrested over the weekend after Merced gang investigators found a rifle and scope “hidden inside his car,” the Merced Police Department reported.
Police said 47-year-old Stephen M. Blunt is a convicted felon who cannot posses any firearms.
Blunt was arrested Saturday at his home in the 1800 block of Cowgill Court in Merced, police said in a news release.
Investigators with the department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit “developed information” that Blunt had a firearm in his home. The weapon, a .22-caliber rifle with a scope, was found during a search of his property, officers said.
The city’s gang unit since January has reported seizing a total of 85 firearms from “gang members and convicted felons.”
According to Merced County Jail records, Blunt has been arrested numerous times dating to at least 2013, mostly on alleged probation or community supervision-related violations. Blunt in 2014 was convicted on multiple drug-related charges, according to Merced Superior Court records.
He remained in custody Sunday at the John Latorraca Correctional Facility with bail set at $100,000.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
Comments