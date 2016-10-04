Marijuana seized in Merced

Multiple people were arrested and a U-haul truck packed with marijuana was seized Tuesday on Highway 59 in Merced. rparsons@mercedsunstar.com
Crime

Surveillance video from Golf Depot in Merced

The owners of Golf Depot in Merced are looking for help to identify the person in this video from Dec. 20. The golf retailer has been hit three times this month by a burglar who smashed through the glass door and ran off with thousands of dollars worth of high-end clubs.

Crime

Fire burns structure in Merced

Merced City Firefighters extinguished a blaze that burned a structure in the 400 block of East Olive Avenue on Monday. (Thaddeus Miller/tmiller@mercedsunstar.com) http://www.mercedsunstar.com

Education

Kids get fire safety tips in visit to station

Transitional kindergarten students from Charles Wright Elementary School met with Merced firefighters and even sprayed a fire hose during the field trip to Station 51 on 16th Street, district officials said in a news release. The class got a tour of the station and learned about the daily operations. The children also watched a firefighter put on his protective gear so they would know not to be scared if a rescuer came to get them in a full suit, according to the release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District

