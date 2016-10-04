Marijuana seized in Merced

Transitional kindergarten students from Charles Wright Elementary School met with Merced firefighters and even sprayed a fire hose during the field trip to Station 51 on 16th Street, district officials said in a news release. The class got a tour of the station and learned about the daily operations. The children also watched a firefighter put on his protective gear so they would know not to be scared if a rescuer came to get them in a full suit, according to the release. Video by Sara Sandrik/Merced City School District