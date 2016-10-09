Gang members arrested in stolen-firearms cases

Investigations by the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit led to the arrests of two convicted felons on suspicion of possession of stolen firearms.
Floyd Lawrence, 43 of Merced, was arrested at 7:48 a.m. Saturday and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of loaded firearms, possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, receiving stolen property and gang enhancements to those charges.
Lawrence’s bond was set at $217,500.
On Saturday, the Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit executed a search warrant at Lawrence’s home in the 200 block of East 10th Street in Merced after obtaining information that he was in possession of firearms and narcotics.
During the search, GVSU officers found several containers of marijuana, scales and cash, according to police.
The officers also searched Lawrence’s storage unit and found a loaded 9 mm handgun, a stolen .357-caliber revolver, a .40-caliber handgun and ammunition.
In a separate incident Thursday, Merced resident Joe James, 41, was arrested at 5:12 p.m. and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm.
The GVSU conducted an investigation at a hotel in the 900 block of Motel Drive and contacted James and two other people.
James had outstanding arrest warrants and submitted to a search of his hotel room.
GVSU officers found a stolen .40-caliber handgun, ammunition and marijuana.
Merced police are asking anyone with any information to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the police tipster line at 209-385-4725. Send information via anonymous text message to the police by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the message.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
