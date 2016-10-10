‘Most Wanted’ suspect captured in Atwater

A woman recently named to Crime Stoppers’ Merced’s Most Wanted fugitive list was captured over the weekend by the Atwater Police Department.
Jaime L. Mounce, 26, was arrested Saturday by Officer Patrick Radke at a home in the 200 block of Gardenia Drive in Atwater, Interim Chief Samuel Joseph said.
Police received a tip Saturday regarding Mounce’s whereabouts in Atwater, Joseph said.
Mounce was booked into the Merced County Jail without bail and remained in custody Monday.
According to Crime Stoppers, Mounce was wanted on two warrants.
“The crimes which eventually led to the warrants include receiving stolen property, auto theft, possession of a controlled substance and failing to follow the orders of the court,” Crime Stoppers reported.
She was named to Merced’s Most Wanted list Sept. 13.
“I want to commend Officer Radke for his diligence in locating this suspect,” Joseph said. “The Atwater Police Department has worked consistently with the Merced Crime Stoppers and assisting them in locating suspects.”
