Police: Felon found with gun in Merced

Merced officers arrested a convicted felon illegally in possession of a handgun on Thursday, police reported.
While conducting a probation search around 1:30 p.m., police said, officers found Davanae Atkinson, 26, of Merced with a .40-caliber handgun, a 29-round magazine and ammunition in his bedroom in the 300 block of R Street.
The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit found that the gun was reported stolen, police said.
Atkinson is being held at Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and receiving stolen property. His bail was set at $155,000, according to jail records.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
