Merced man steers girlfriend’s car into concrete wall, police say

A 41-year-old Merced man was arrested Thursday, accused of deliberately causing a car to crash into a concrete wall in Atwater while he was arguing with his girlfriend, Atwater police reported.
Ramiro Carrillo was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant. Bail was set at $80,000, according to booking records.
The crash was reported at 9:48 a.m. Thursday in the area of Harbor Drive and Shaffer Road in Atwater.
Police said Carrillo was the passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier and his girlfriend was driving. Police described the argument as a “domestic-type issue,” and said “Carrillo grabbed the steering wheel and veered them into the wall at approximately 40 mph.”
The woman had “visible injuries to her face” and was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced for treatment.
“Investigation ongoing at this point to determine if intoxicants played a role in this incident,” Interim Chief Samuel Joseph said. “It should be noted, as a result of the collision, there was severe damage to the city wall.”
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments