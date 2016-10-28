Crime

Armed gang member arrested in Merced, police say

By Rob Parsons

A 41-year-old suspected gang member has been arrested after officers seized a firearm, a stun gun, ammunition and marijuana, the Merced Police Department reported.

Jason L. Mabrey was booked into the Merced County Jail on Wednesday suspicion of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of a stun gun by a felon. He remained in custody Friday with bail set at more than $151,000, according to booking records.

Investigators with the city’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit “developed information” that Mabrey had a gun and narcotics in his home in the 100 block of East 12th Street in Merced. Officers searched the home and found a 12 gauge shotgun, along with the stun gun and marijuana, police said in a news release.

Police, in the statement, described Mabrey as a known gang member.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this case to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.

