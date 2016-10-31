Atwater man arrested after parking stolen vehicle in red zone, police say

A 39-year-old Atwater man was arrested Sunday after police said he parked a stolen SUV in a red zone and, later, tried to run from investigators when he came back for the vehicle, the Atwater Police Department reported.
Doroteo Ramirez Hernandez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving stolen property and driving without a license. He remained in custody Monday on more than $50,000 bail, according to booking records.
Atwater police were called around 11 a.m. Sunday to investigate a suspicion Ford Explorer parked in a ‘no-parking zone’ outside an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Atwater Boulevard, Interim Chief Samuel Joseph said.
Police said Ramirez Hernandez parked the SUV and went to a home on Olive Avenue. He returned to the vehicle as police were standing outside it and, when he spotted the officers, tried to run away, police said.
“The officers got him and he admitted to stealing the vehicle,” Joseph said.
Ramirez Hernandez, according to Merced jail records, has been in and out of custody numerous times in recent years on a variety of allegations ranging from multiple drug-possession charges and numerous theft-related charges, to resisting arrest and assault.
