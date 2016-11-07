Merced father arrested for driving drunk with 7-year-old son, police say

A 35-year-old Merced man was arrested after investigators said he was driving drunk with his 7-year-old son in his car, the Atwater Police Department reported.
Juan Manuel De Loa’s blood-alcohol levels were measured at .19 and .17 percent when he was arrested Saturday on Winton Way in Atwater, interim Police Chief Samuel Joseph said.
“That’s more than twice the legal limit,” Joseph said, adding that the legal limit is .08 percent.
De Loa apparently was on his way home from a youth football game around 3 p.m. Saturday with his 7-year-old son in the front seat. He was spotted by police driving about 65 mph in a 40 mph zone, officers said, and was stopped for speeding.
“De Loa exhibited signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol,” Joseph said, adding that De Loa failed field-sobriety tests and was arrested.
The child’s mother came to the scene of the arrest and took him home, Joseph said.
“I am very proud of Officer (Levi) Crane in taking this dangerous driver in custody before harming anyone else,” Joseph said.
De Loa was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment, a felony, and misdemeanor allegations of drunken driving and driving without a license. He posted bail later that night and was released from custody, according to booking records.
Jail records show De Loa was arrested in February on misdemeanor vandalism allegations and spent five days behind bars.
De Loa could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
