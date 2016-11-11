Merced store employee shot during robbery; three arrested

A store clerk was shot early Friday during an armed robbery at a Merced convenience store, the Merced Police Department reported.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with one gunshot wound, and is expected to survive, Lt. Jay Struble said.
Police said a 17-year-old male entered the store at the corner of Loughborough Drive and R Street around 2:45 a.m. Friday. Two other men remained outside the store, acting as lookouts, police said.
Officers said a witness called police when the teenager pulled a gun from his waistband.
“The witness quickly called 911 to report what they had observed and officers responded,” police said in a statement. “Prior to the arrival of officers, the juvenile shot the clerk while attempting to rob him of store funds.”
Struble said it did not appear that the robbers got away with any money.
The three suspects then ran from the store, confronted a man who was on a bike, assaulted him and took his bike, according to police.
“As officers arrived in the area they spotted the juvenile who took off on foot and was captured by officers and a handgun was recovered,” police said. “Officers were then able to track down the other two suspects who were identified and arrested.”
Alfonso Barron Martinez, 22, and Alfredo Zepeda, 18, both of Merced, were booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery. Both men remained in custody Friday afternoon on more than $500,000 bail each, according to booking records.
The 17-year-old was booked into the Merced County Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex on the same allegations, Struble said.
A store employee declined to comment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Russell at 209-385-4707 or 209-385-6912. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
