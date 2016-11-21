Armed robbery reported in Atwater park

A 24-year-old Atwater man was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in a city park, the Police Department reported.
Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. Friday to the Ralston Park pavilion on Groove Avenue where a man said he two of his friends were approached by two men. After a short time, one of the men “displayed” a handgun and demanded the victim’s property, Chief Samuel Joseph said.
“The victim relinquished his wallet that only contained his identification and an EBT Card,” Joseph said. “The suspect and the acquaintance left on foot through the park.”
There were no injuries reported.
The suspects described as a short, heavyset, light-skinned Hispanic male wearing red and black clothing. No other information was available Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6394. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
