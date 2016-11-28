2 arrested after high-speed chase in Merced County

A chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph ended early Monday in the Franklin-area of Merced County with two people in custody, the Atwater Police Department reported.
The pursuit began around 1:30 a.m. on Green Sands Avenue in Atwater when Officer Levi Crain attempted to stop a 1990 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck on a vehicle-code violation. The truck sped away from the officer, eventually heading into rural areas between Merced and Atwater, Chief Samuel Joseph said.
The chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph down several county roads, lasting for about six minutes and covering about four miles before the driver, later identified by police as Jose Villafan, pulled into a field in the area of Dan Ward Road and Franklin Avenue in the Franklin/Beachwood area of Merced, police said.
Villafan, a 34-year-old Merced man, ran from the truck, but his passenger, identified by police as 34-year-old Veronica Ceja, remained in the vehicle, Joseph said.
Officers surrounded the area and, with assistance from other agencies, including a helicopter from the California Highway Patrol, investigators eventually captured Villafan.
Police said the truck’s license plates were from out of state and said investigators were working to determine whether the truck had been stolen.
Ceja was arrested on suspicion of providing a false name to law enforcement and also was found to have at least one felony warrant. Details of the warrant were not immediately available.
According to Merced County Jail records, Ceja has been arrested numerous times in Merced County since 2013, mostly involving drug and theft-related allegations.
“During a search of Villafan’s property, ammunition and drug paraphernalia were found,” Joseph said.
Villafan was subsequently booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony evading, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and driving a vehicle with stolen license plates, according to police. His bail was set at more than $100,000, according to jail records.
Ceja was arrested in August on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and smuggling banned substances into the jail, according to booking records.
Joseph said investigators were unsure of the exact nature of the relationship between Villafan and Ceja, but said it “appears” they may be romantically involved.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments