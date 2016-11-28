Woman accused of abducting two Merced daughters released in North Dakota

A woman accused of kidnapping her daughters and trying to take them into Canada was released from a North Dakota jail over the weekend, according to Merced police.
Rene Snider was found at the Canadian border on Nov. 4 with the two Merced girls, whom police said were abducted earlier the same week. Drea and Lyza Martinez, 12 and 11, respectively, were discovered with their mother trying to cross into Canada from North Dakota, authorities said.
Snider was released Sunday from the Pembina County jail in Cavalier, N.D., jail records show.
Merced Capt. Bimley West said police decided not to extradite Snider from “many miles away,” and instead will speak to her when she returns to the area, which, he noted, is where she lives.
Officers will continue to collect evidence, he said. “We have half the story, or three-quarters of the story,” he said. “We have to find out from the mother, what was her intent?”
Snider’s attorney could not be reached for comment Monday.
West went on to say Snider does not pose a threat, noting that officers have spoken with the girls. “She has not tried to take their lives,” he said. “She has not tried to inflict any harm on those young girls.”
Relatives of the girls have said they were concerned about Snider’s release, noting she has a history of leaving with the girls. In 2009, Snider took the girls to England and they briefly lived on the street, according to the family. Members of the Martinez family were not available for comment Monday.
The family said Snider has been diagnosed with mental health issues. She faces felony abduction-related charges, according to Merced County court records.
West noted that citizens can seek restraining orders through the courts on their own. “I just hope people realize they are empowered to help themselves and not just rely on the police,” he said.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
