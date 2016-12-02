Woman hospitalized, man arrested after car chase in Merced County

A long, wild car chase ended Friday in rural Merced County with one woman hospitalized with major head injuries and one man in custody, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The man, 29-year-old Gabriel E. Armendariz, ran from deputies, authorities said, because he believed he was wanted on a parole violation. But he was wrong, deputies said.
“He led us on this chase basically for no reason at all,” Lt. Jeff Coburn said following the chase.
The woman, who was a passenger in Armendariz’s 2000 Honda Civic, was flown to a Modesto hospital after the car crashed into a tractor-trailer truck at the intersection of Flower Street and Bradbury Road, north of Delhi, ending the chase, authorities said.
The incident began just before 2 p.m. when a deputy spotted Armendariz at Hagaman Park in Hilmar. After a brief exchange, deputies said, Armendariz got into the Honda and sped away.
A chase ensued, covering several miles and lasting more than 30 minutes before the crash. Many details of the chase still were under investigation Friday evening, but the Honda wound its way through numerous county roads, over canal embankments, through a business parking lot where he drove through a gate, and eventually through a golf course in the Hilmar area, deputies said.
“He drove up onto the greens and, apparently, did quite a bit of damage,” Coburn said.
Early in the chase, deputies said, Armendariz circled back to Hagaman Park and picked up the woman, who got into the car willingly, deputies said.
At one point, Sheriff Vern Warnke ordered deputies to stop the pursuit to preserve public safety. Several area schools were placed on lockdown as a security precaution, though no students were ever in danger, authorities said.
“We had our helicopter in the air already and the helicopter tracked (the Honda) from the sky while our deputies (in cars) backed off because of the time of day,” Warnke said.
The helicopter relayed the Honda’s location to patrol units for several minutes until 2:37 p.m., when, deputies said, the Honda blew through a stop sign and the tractor-trailer truck hit the vehicle’s passenger side at Bradbury Road and Flower Street. The driver of the truck was not injured, authorities said.
The woman’s identity, including her age, was not available Friday. She was flown to a hospital in critical condition, Coburn said. An update on her condition was not available.
Armendariz was transported to a Modesto hospital with unspecified minor injuries. He will be booked into the Merced County jail after he is discharged from the hospital, deputies said.
Investigators said he’ll be arrested on suspicion of evading police and could face additional charges.
According to Merced Superior Court records, Armendariz pleaded no contest in August to a felony count of false imprisonment. He served 19 days in jail and was ordered to serve three years of probation. In exchange for the plea, records show, a domestic violence charge was dismissed.
