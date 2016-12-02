Merced mother of two remembered for ‘free spirit’

The mother of two small children was remembered Friday for her free spirit, gentle nature and love for her children, a day after she was struck and killed by a car near Merced.
Family gathered on the shoulder of Ashby Road near Trindade Road on the outskirts of Merced to light candles, lay flowers and pray for the family of Erica Nava-Pimentel. Around 6 p.m. Thursday, the 21-year-old woman was struck by a 2000 Toyota Scion, CHP Officer Moises Onsurez said.
Tears streamed down the face of Nava-Pimentel’s mother, Erminia Nava, Friday as the woman remembered her daughter.
“She was sweet. She was kind,” the 47-year-old said. “She loved her daughter.”
She was such a free spirit. She was never afraid to speak her mind.
Lisette Mendoza, 22, of Merced, a cousin of the victim
Nava-Pimentel was mother to a 6-year-old girl, and had given birth to a boy a few days before she was killed, according to her cousin Briana Romero, 22, of Merced.
“She loved that little girl,” she said. “She was crazy and outgoing. Really talkative.”
Dozens of mourners encircled candles and flowers while praying and offering support to the mourning family.
Lisette Mendoza, 22, of Merced, another cousin, said she remembers Nava-Pimentel for her energy.
“She was such a free spirit,” she said. “She was never afraid to speak her mind.”
There are no words. All I know is God is my strength.
Erminia Nava, 47, of Merced, mother of the victim
Two witnesses told investigators they’d seen the woman, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, lying “face down and motionless” on the eastbound traffic lane of Ashby Road, Onsurez said.
The witnesses tried to flag down motorists, but the driver of the Scion did not see them or the woman in the road. “The driver of the Scion hit her without knowing she was in the road,” Onsurez said.
The driver, a 30-year-old Merced man whose name has not been released, was not injured. Nava-Pimentel was pronounced dead at the scene.
He mother struggled Friday to talk about the pain she felt. “There are no words,” she said. “All I know is God is my strength.”
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
