Atwater police use stun gun on suspected thief after foot chase

A 21-year-old Atwater man was subdued with a stun gun over the weekend, police said, after he reached into his waistband while running from officers.
Police were called around 10:45 p.m. Saturday to Big 5 Sporting Goods on Commerce Avenue in the Applegate Ranch Shopping Center after a man stole a skateboard, Atwater police Chief Samuel Joseph said.
Officer David Walker spotted a man matching the suspect’s description a short distance away and the man ran when he spotted the officer, police said.
Walker and Officer Donnie Wisdom chased the man, later identified by police as Esteban Ezrre, on foot to the area of Atwater Boulevard and High Street, authorities said.
“Officer Wisdom deployed his Taser when Ezrre reached into his waistband while running from him, fearing that he was arming himself,” Joseph said.
Ezrre was taken into custody and later identified by a store employee as the man who stole the skateboard, police said.
He was taken to Mercy Medical Center and released for treatment after appearing “lethargic and exhausted,” officers said.
Ezrre was cited on suspicion of petty theft, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.
“I want to commend both officers for keeping up with this suspect and taking him into custody,” Joseph said.
According to Merced Superior Court records, Ezrre pleaded no contest in March 2015 to a domestic violence charge and served 28 days in jail.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments