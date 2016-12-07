Atwater traffic stop lands two men behind bars

Two men with lengthy criminal histories were arrested again Tuesday during a traffic stop in Atwater after police found one of them was wanted on two warrants and the other was carrying a homemade weapon, officers said.
Mark A. Serrano, 27, of Atwater, was wanted on two suspected probation violations and 44-year-old Matthew S. Macvicar of Turlock was carrying a makeshift knife in his pocket, Atwater Police Chief Samuel Joseph said.
“The knife was readily accessible and not in a sheath,” Joseph said.
Officer Levi Crain stopped a white car around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Atwater Boulevard and Fourth Street.
Serrano and Macvicar both were on the Post Release Community Supervision program created in 2011 under AB 109, known as the California Public Safety Realignment act, according to Merced County Jail records.
The realignment act shifted responsibility from the state to the counties for certain offenders considered less serious as part of an effort to fix the state’s overcrowded prison populations.
Jail records show Serrano has been in and out of custody since at least 2012 on a variety of charges and allegations ranging from drug possession and driving without a license to petty theft and felony assault.
Macvicar also has been arrested numerous times in Merced County since 2012, mostly on theft and drug-related allegations, along with evading police, jail records show.
Both men were booked into the Merced County Jail without bail and remained in custody Tuesday afternoon.
