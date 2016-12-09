Atwater police want to know this man’s name

Police and school officials are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a classroom last month in Atwater.
Authorities have released a short clip from a security camera that shows the man walking through Buhach Colony High School after a break-in on Nov. 19.
“We are now asking for the public’s assistance with identifying this individual,” Atwater police said in a news release. “The male subject is described as having a somewhat unique gait in that his manner of walking is slightly side to side.”
If you have any information as to the identity of this person please contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396 and reference Case # AG16-03639. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
