One man stabbed, another arrested after Atwater bar fight

A 26-year-old Merced man was hospitalized Sunday after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight outside an Atwater bar, the Police Department reported.
Samuel Martinez was flown to a Modesto hospital with serious injuries, but was expected to recover, Chief Samuel Joseph told the Sun-Star.
Refugio Vera, 31, of Livingston, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in custody Sunday at the Merced County Jail with bail set at more than $30,000, according to booking records.
Police were called at 1:42 a.m. to Josie’s Bar & Grill, 1301 Commerce Ave., and found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound to the chest. Witnesses told police two groups of people got into an argument in the bar and were forced to leave by security staff.
A fight erupted in the parking lot and one man, later identified by police as Vera, retrieved a knife from a vehicle and stabbed Martinez, according to police.
Investigators said the suspect then fled the scene in a purple Honda Civic. The vehicle later was found abandoned at Commerce and SP avenues. Officer Ken Lee located the knife partially buried in the ground near the vehicle.
Police said Vera, who owns the vehicle, later called the California Highway Patrol and “attempted to report the Honda stolen.” Investigators spoke with him on the telephone and determined Vera was the man responsible for the stabbing. Police said Vera later confessed to the assault.
“I want to commend all the officers involved in this case for quickly making the arrest,” Joseph said. “And especially Officer Lee for the good work locating the buried knife.”
Joseph said it remains unclear exactly what sparked the violence, but said officers have not ruled out the possibility of a street-gang connection and may make additional arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atwater Police Department detectives at 209-357-6394. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments