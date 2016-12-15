Los Banos fire victim throws cup of liquid at police commander

Los Banos police were puzzled Thursday when a man whose home had just been gutted by fire asked to speak with an officer then flipped the policeman off, demanded an attorney and then doused the officer with a cup containing an unidentified liquid.
Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said he wasn’t harmed when the he was hit with the liquid. Investigators initially believed the substance may have been flammable or possibly used to start the fire, but now believe it may only have been water.
The Los Banos Fire Department responded to reports of a mattress on fire around 11 a.m. Thursday to the Cypress Garden Apartments, 1301 Canal Farm Lane, Fire Chief Tim Marrison said.
Officials were told all the occupants were out before the fire spread through the room. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within 30 minutes.
Marrison said an apartment manager notified him the occupant of the apartment was behind a vehicle. When Marrison approached, the occupant stated that he had an injury on his hand and requested an officer.
That’s when Reyna started heading toward Marrison and the man.
But as Reyna started talking to the occupant, whose identity wasn’t immediately known, the occupant gave officials the middle finger and said he wanted an attorney.
“I asked him ‘Why do you want an attorney? You’re not under arrest,’” Reyna said.
But then, the occupant stood up and threw a cup of liquid, presumably water, at Reyna, who was concerned that it could have been whatever may have caused the fire.
The occupant then ran about 70 feet west onto Mercey Springs Road.
Marrison, Reyna and other officers at the scene controlling traffic on the road chased after him onto the highway and eventually restrained him. The occupant was arrested and placed into a police vehicle.
Shortly after the incident, Reyna told the Enterprise he was fine and didn’t believe the liquid to be dangerous.
Fire and police officials were still investigating the fire and occupant as of noon.
Details on the fire weren’t immediately available. However, Marrison said investigators have found what appears to be marijuana in the apartment.
This story will be updated.
