Man arrested after gunfire and a ‘short pursuit’ near Dos Palos

A man was arrested after a short pursuit just outside Dos Palos on Monday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at a home just outside of Dos Palos around 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to Sheriff Vern Warnke. Residents at the home gave a description of the car used by the alleged gunman, a gray Honda Civic.
A deputy subsequently attempted to stop a car fitting the description, but the driver fled, Warnke said. After a “short pursuit,” the driver, later identified as Ruben Rodriguez Navarro, 22, of Dos Palos, crashed his car on a canal bank near East Blossom Street and Lucerne Avenue in Dos Palos, deputies reported.
Rodriguez Navarro was taken into custody, Warnke said. Deputies remain on the scene while searching for a long gun they believe the driver tossed from the car.
Warnke said deputies would be calling in the sheriff’s dive team to search the canal for the gun.
