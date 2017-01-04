‘This is scary’ – Merced residents react as teacher is accused of sex with student

The news of a Merced High teacher arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with a 16-year-old girl was met mostly with “disappointment” from parents of students at the school on Wednesday.
Science teacher Blia Yang, 30, and the Merced High student were found in a pickup truck parked around the corner from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Friday having “inappropriate physical contact,” according to Merced County Sheriff’s Sgt. Delray Shelton.
“This is scary,” Mercy Kendall said Wednesday, outside Merced High. “It bothered me all night.”
The 70-year-old grandmother of a Merced High senior said she was “disappointed” to see something about the arrest in the news. “I tell my granddaughter, ‘Be careful,’ ” she said.
Kendall described Merced High as “safe,” “organized” and “disciplined,” which only added to her shock that a teacher from the school had been arrested.
Yang was booked into the Merced County jail on Friday on suspicion of one count of oral copulation with a minor and one count of sexual intercourse with a minor. He posted bail and was released from custody a short time later, according to booking records.
Margarita Ochoa, 44, of Merced, who was waiting in her car on Wednesday to pick up her freshman son, said she, too, sees Merced High as a safe campus. But, in an attempt to prevent any problems, she’s had numerous conversations with her boy about bullies and other school pitfalls.
“Talk to your kids about safety issues,” she said.
Teachers should be concerned with helping students get good grades and graduate, parent Gina Moisa said. The mother of a sophomore said parents need to keep a sharp eye on their youngsters.
“It’s something I wouldn’t want to happen to my kid, a boy or a girl,” the 48-year-old said.
Even though Moisa said she “loves” Merced High and considers it a safe campus, she said she wasn’t shocked by the arrest because “every day you hear about something” terrible in the news.
Yang has taught physics, Advanced Placement chemistry and other classes at Merced High School for five years, according to the school website. He has been placed on administrative leave, Merced Union High School District officials said Tuesday.
The sheriff’s sergeant was returning to work around 4:45 p.m. Friday, driving on 21st Street, when he spotted a young woman in the driver’s seat of a four-door Toyota pickup truck with her back to the steering wheel, Shelton told the Sun-Star.
Yang and the girl initially claimed they came to Courthouse Park to play “Pokémon Go” and Yang fell asleep, deputies said.
Shelton said there was evidence in the truck that the two were involved in sexual activity. He did not comment on the alleged evidence. Upon further investigation, Shelton said, the 16-year-old admitted to “an ongoing sexual relationship” with Yang, her teacher.
Yang denied any wrongdoing, deputies said.
In a statement issued Tuesday, school officials confirmed Yang had been placed on administrative leave. The district was notified of the arrest by law enforcement and is cooperating with the investigation, said Ralph Calderon, assistant superintendent for human resources.
Merced Police Sgt. Curt Gorman said officers have begun going through the evidence related to Yang’s arrest. “We’ve got some pieces to pick up, so we’re going to be setting up some interviews over the next week,” he said.
