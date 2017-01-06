Downtown Los Banos businessman arrested in shooting case, denies charges

The owner of a downtown Los Banos tattoo business has been arrested on a weapons allegation after police said he fired several shots in the air during a confrontation with two others early Thursday.
Los Banos resident Pete Gaona, 34, was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm, Los Banos police said.
Gaona, who is the owner of Nasty Tattoos and Piercing at 555 I St., denied involvement in the shooting, his wife, Martha Gaona said.
Officers responded to the 500 block of I Street at 3:33 a.m. Thursday after hearing several gunshots coming from the area, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.
On arrival, officers spoke with a man and woman who told police they were talking outside when they were approached by Gaona, who was in a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan.
The witnesses told officers Gaona was in the car and started shouting at them, Reyna said.
During the confrontation, Gaona was said to have brandished a firearm and fired several shots in the air before fleeing west on I Street.
The two witnesses were not injured and no damages were reported, Reyna said.
Police did not comment on what may have prompted the incident.
At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police found Gaona at a business on the 500 block of I Street where he was arrested.
Reyna wouldn’t confirm if the business was Gaona’s tattoo shop.
Police then served a search warrant at Gaona’s home on the 100 block of Santa Barbara Street, Reyna said.
Police found a vehicle matching the description provided by the witnesses, locating several casings inside, Reyna said.
His wife, Martha Gaona, said her husband has denied any wrongdoing. She confirmed she wrote a public post on her husband’s Facebook page that stated, “Pete wanted me to let u (sic) know he got arrested today for some bull crap charge.”
Martha Gaona confirmed the details of the arrest to the Enterprise, but disputed the charges because she said police hadn’t found a gun.
“I don’t see how that’s going to stick,” Martha Gaona said, adding that the couple doesn’t own firearms. “There is no gun to charge him with.”
Reyna confirmed Friday that police haven’t yet located a weapon. But he said police were able to arrest Gaona due to finding the casing evidence that corroborated the two witnesses’ accounts.
According to a profile on the tattoo parlor’s website, Gaona, known as “Petey Pipes,” has practiced licensed tattoo art for more than 16 years.
It also states that he has worked at shops in Bakersfield, Tulare and Las Vegas before opening up shop in Los Banos.
According to Kern County court records, Gaona has faced similar gun charges in 2005. However, those charges were dismissed.
Gaona also faced charges of burglary and possession, manufacture and sale of dangerous weapons in 2006, according to Kern County court records.
But those charges were dismissed in lieu of a guilty plea to misdemeanor petty theft.
Martha Gaona said her husband sometimes is “hanging out with some wrong people.
“He’s really not that guy, you know,” she said. “We both are hard workers. He’s a good dad, comes to work then goes home.”
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
