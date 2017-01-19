Trial delayed in 2015 slaying of Merced taxicab driver

A jury trial was postponed Thursday for a gang member charged with killing a well-known taxi driver two years ago in Merced.
Joseph E. Castrillo, 20, has pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with the Jan. 5, 2015, slaying of 59-year-old Dean Barker, a driver for the Merced Taxicab Co. and a former Dos Palos police officer. Barker was shot and killed in the front seat of his cab in the 300 block of Mimi Lane, according to the Merced Police Department.
The Merced County District Attorney’s Office joined with Castrillo’s defense attorney, Deputy Public Defender Michael Coughlin, in asking Judge Ronald W. Hansen for three more months to prepare.
“We understand (the victim’s) family is eager to have resolution in this case and we just want to make sure it’s tried properly,” said Katie Gates, the deputy district attorney prosecuting the case.
Coughlin could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Castrillo was arrested 10 days after Barker’s death. A co-defendant, Dante Woods, pleaded no contest last year to voluntary manslaughter in the case. Merced police detectives have said that after the slaying, Castrillo told family members he planned to rob Barker but said he “panicked” and “messed up.” A witness testified during a preliminary hearing in June that Castrillo was in Barker’s taxicab when he clubbed the victim in the head with a chrome revolver and then fired at least two shots, striking Barker in the head.
He left the car on foot and went to the home of a relative where, the witness said, Castrillo smoked marijuana and was “bragging” about the slaying.
The name of the witness is being withheld at the request of prosecutors who have said releasing that person’s name could jeopardize the witness and the witness’ family. Prosecutors also have said another potential witness in the case was beaten to death in a gang-related attack in jail in 2015.
District Attorney Larry Morse II said in an interview last year that there would be “no point” in attacking the testifying witness as that person’s testimony already has been recorded and would be entered at trial “no matter what.”
Judge Hansen on Wednesday set a new trial for May 16 and ordered both sides to return to court April 21 for a status conference.
Castrillo remains in custody without bail at the Merced County jail.
