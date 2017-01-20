Former Dos Palos basketball coach arrested in child sex crimes case

A veteran Dos Palos High School teacher was arrested Thursday, accused of having a sexual “relationship” with a female student under the age of 18, the Police Department has confirmed.
Craig Michael Branstetter, 43, of Chowchilla, was booked at 5:07 p.m. Thursday into Merced County Jail on suspicion of a felony count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a person under 18 and a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child under 18. He posted bail and was released at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, according to jail records.
Dos Palos Police Chief Barry Mann said Branstetter, a Dos Palos High School teacher, is believed to have “engaged” in a sexual relationship with a female student under the age of 18, though he declined to disclose the student’s age.
“This was definitely not an isolated incident,” Mann told the Sun-Star. “We know this has been going on for a period of time.”
Mann said he could not comment of the exact time frame of the alleged relationship.
“We’re not going to comment on the number of possible victims at this time because the investigation is ongoing,” Mann said.
Mann said detectives have not been able to interview Branstetter.
“He did not want to answer questions without his attorney present,” Mann said.
“Mr. Branstetter was highly regarding by many of the students and the professionals in the community, including myself,” Mann said. “We’re going to push forward to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
Mann said police were contacted earlier this week by a family member of the alleged victim. Police on Thursday notified Dos Palos Oro Loma Joint Unified School District Superintendent William Spalding of the allegations. “We contacted them as soon as we had probable cause,” Mann said.
Spalding told the Sun-Star Friday morning that a school employee was placed on administrative leave Thursday in connection with a pending criminal investigation.
Spalding wouldn’t confirm Branstetter as the employee, citing an ongoing district investigation into an incident. He also declined to confirm if the employee was a teacher and what school the employee worked at.
“Yesterday, the employee was immediately put on leave upon the school district receiving information from the police,” Spalding said. “The school district is fully cooperating with law enforcement. That’s all I can say.”
Branstetter was a varsity basketball coach for several years up through 2011, according to records from MaxPreps.com.
Mann said he believes the allegations against the well-known teacher will affect the students.
“I know this will have an impact on the students and on the community. It impacts all of us,” Mann said. “I’m sure some it’s going to impact the faith and the trust that some students have in those who are put out there to mentor them through life.”
This is a developing story and will be updated today.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
