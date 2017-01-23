Sentencing delayed again for man convicted of molesting child in Merced County

Court proceedings were shelved again Monday for a man convicted of molesting a 4-year-old Merced County girl.
Lonnie Lee Poslof Jr. was found guilty Dec. 9 of three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and one count of oral copulation, all felonies. The abuse involved a 4-year-old girl and took place from April to June 2013, Merced Police Department investigators said.
The 36-year-old Fresno man faces a maximum sentence of 27 years to life in prison.
Since his conviction, Poslof has filed motions seeking a new trial, a new judge and, on Monday, a new attorney. Stockton-based attorney Kathy Lynn Trosclair appeared in court Monday, formally replacing Poslof’s trial attorney, Tom Pfeiff.
The hiring of Trosclair marked an apparent departure from Poslof’s demand earlier this month to represent himself in court. During the Jan. 6 hearing, Poslof said he wanted Pfeiff removed from the case. Pfeiff, a veteran criminal defense attorney in Merced, has declined to comment on the case since the verdict was handed down.
Poslof also has requested the services of a forensic handwriting expert, a psychologist and an investigator for his proposed new trial. Additionally, Poslof requested an expert entomologist, an insect scientist.
It has not been made clear why Poslof asked for an entomologist. It also remains unclear whether his new attorney still plans to use the experts requested by her new client. She could not be reached for comment Monday.
Authorities have said the subject of insects never was raised during any portion of the investigation or court proceedings.
Trosclair on Monday asked Judge John D. Kirihara to delay proceedings for a few weeks to allow her time to get familiar with the case.
“I’m going to have to look at everything in the case, your honor,” Trosclair said.
Poslof has been vocal in his criticism of the Merced Police Department, Merced County District Attorney’s Office, his attorneys and the judge. Shortly after the verdict was announced in December, Poslof shouted at Kirihara as he was leaving the courtroom, saying, “The judge put away an innocent person.”
On Monday, the judge scheduled a hearing for Feb. 17 to consider the possible requests for a new trial and to have himself removed from the case. Poslof also could be sentenced at that hearing.
He remains in custody without bail at the John Latoracca Correctional Center.
