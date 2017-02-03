Four suspected gang members arrested in Delhi shooting

Four suspected gang members have been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve attack that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound and nearly injured an 11-month old boy.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of Thomas R. Medina, 20; Richard A. Medeiros, 21; Eduardo Trujillo, 23; and Silvestre Amador Jr., 22. Trujillo is a Modesto resident; the other three are Delhi residents.
Detective-Sgt. Chuck Hale described all four men as known gang members believed to have been involved in the shooting. Hale said he couldn’t comment on the role each man allegedly played in the shooting.
A 60-year-old man was shot just before midnight Dec. 24 outside a home in the 10000 block of Kenneth Way in Delhi. Detectives said a black Nissan Sentra pulled up to the home, more than one person got out of the car and “multiple shooters” opened fire at the people standing outside the home.
Hale said investigators believe the man the shooters were looking for was not home at the time of the attack. The victim of the shooting was shot at least once, but survived his injuries. Detectives believe the attack was gang-related.
“He is in the recovery process right now and may have some nerve damage and possible paralysis to his left arm,” Hale said. “However, as bad as it was for that victim, this shooting could have been much worse.”
Investigators said an 11-month-old boy was strapped into a car seat in the back seat of a vehicle and investigators found two bullet holes in the hood of the car seat.
“The bullets missed the infant by just inches,” Hale said. “It’s just fortunate he wasn’t hurt.”
Medina was arrested Dec. 28. Medeiros was arrested Jan. 5.
Trujillo was arrested Wednesday while working at Don Francisco Cheese on South McClure Road, Hale said.
Amador was arrested Thursday in the 1300 block of West Ninth Street in Merced.
All four men remained in custody Friday at the Merced County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and street-gang participation.
The weapons used in the attack have not been recovered.
