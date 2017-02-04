Police: Merced gang member arrested for illegal handgun in car

A 19-year-old man police say is a gang member was arrested for allegedly having a loaded handgun, Merced police reported on Saturday.
Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit stopped Andrew Romero of Merced at just after 9 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Meadows Avenue, police said.
Romero is on probation, police said, so officers conducted a search of his car in which they found a loaded .357 revolver. Romero admitted the gun belonged to him, according to police.
The man was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition and for gang enhancements.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
