Atwater police release images of store burglary

Atwater police detectives on Tuesday asked for the public’s help identifying four men who broke into a cellphone store.
Police said the burglary happened around 12:45 a.m. Jan. 30 at the Cricket Wireless store, 1848 Bellevue Road in Atwater.
The images, taken from security footage, show men in hooded clothing inside the store.
Police did not say exactly how the men entered the store or list what was taken. Officers said the thieves caused more than $2,000 in damage to the store and made off with more than $3,000 in store merchandise.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atwater police detectives at 209-357-6293. Tips are confidential and callers may remain anonymous.
