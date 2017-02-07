Merced man arrested in felony DUI crash, CHP reports

A 48-year-old Merced man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunken driving after investigators said he crashed into the back of another car and injured two people.
Manuel Avila was booked into the Merced County jail on Sunday on suspicion of felony drunken driving. He posted bail and was released from custody the following morning, according to jail records.
Avila was the driver of a 2006 Ford vehicle and was heading south around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 99. He exited the highway on the Mission Boulevard exit and “failed to slow” for a vehicle ahead of him, a 2015 Toyota with two people inside, according to statement from the California Highway Patrol.
The Ford collided with the rear end of the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota, Maria Luisa Vallejo, 41, and her passenger, Alicia Vallejo, 63, both suffered unspecified minor injuries and were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Merced for treatment, the CHP said.
“Officers on scene noticed Mr. Avila displayed (objective) signs of alcohol intoxication,” the CHP said in the news release.
The crash remains under investigation.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments