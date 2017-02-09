Trial beginning for ex-Merced CHP officer charged with child molestation

3:04 Golden Valley clinches playoffs with win over Atwater Pause

0:28 Flood brings Miles Creek to Merced residence door step

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:43 Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver