Trial begins for ex-Merced County CHP officer charged with child molestation

Opening statements are expected Friday morning in the trial of a former California Highway Patrol officer accused of molesting a 10-year-old girl in Merced County.
Gilbert Gutierrez, 39, has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child.
The veteran law enforcement official was employed by the CHP and stationed at the Merced-area office in Atwater when the alleged molestation occurred. However, CHP officials on Thursday confirmed Gutierrez is no longer employed by the agency.
Officer Eric Zuniga said Gutierrez’s employment with the CHP ended Aug. 19, 2016, but said he could not comment on the circumstances surrounding the departure, describing it as a “confidential” personnel issue.
Gutierrez is accused of sexually touching a 10-year-old girl twice during a children’s slumber party at his home July 21, 2015, authorities have said.
If convicted, Gutierrez faces up to 16 years in state prison, authorities have said.
Gutierrez, speaking through his attorneys in court, has maintained he is innocent.
He was employed by the CHP for more than six years, including four years with the CHP in San Jose, before he transferred to Merced in 2013.
Jury selection began Wednesday before Commissioner Jeanne Schechter in Merced Superior Court and the jury was impaneled Thursday afternoon.
Gutierrez remains free on bail.
