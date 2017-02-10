Los Banos man wanted in firearms, drug case in Merced

Merced police investigators are looking for a 20-year-old Los Banos man wanted in connection with an illegal weapons case.
A warrant has been issued for Joshua Corona, whom police described as a felon prohibited from possessing any firearms, according to a news release from the Merced Police Department.
The department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit earlier this week “developed information” that Corona had several firearms at his home in the 1400 block of Quail Street in Los Banos. During a subsequent search of the home, officers found a stolen handgun, three shotguns, two rifles, several rounds of ammunition, digital scales, packaging materials, along with “gang clothing and cash.”
Corona was not at home at the time of the search, police said, so a warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, narcotics sales and on street-gang enhancements.
Merced police are asking anyone with information to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. Tipsters can send information via anonymous text message to the Police Department by dialing “TIP411” (847411); include the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482
Comments