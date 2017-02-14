Los Banos men arrested with guns, drugs, police say

Three men in Los Banos were arrested for being in possession of drugs and guns, police said on Tuesday.
Los Banos police approached a GMC van about 3:20 p.m. Monday and saw what appeared to be cocaine on the vehicle’s center console, police said.
Police arrested the men in the van, which included Miguel Angel Duran, 24, Allen Snow Porter, 51, and Eric Eugene Morrison, 26.
Upon a search, detectives found two loaded firearms, drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics in the van, according to police. A search of a second vehicle, which police say belonged to Duran, turned up a third loaded firearm, ammunition and an ammunition magazine, police said.
Duran, Porter, and Morrison were booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of a variety of charges, including possession of a loaded firearm inside a vehicle, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Duran’s charges included being a felon in possession of a firearm and violation of his parole conditions, police said.
Porter and Morrison are no longer in custody, according to jail records. Duran is being held without bail, records show.
