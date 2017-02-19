Los Banos gang member arrested with firearms, Merced police report

A 26-year-old Los Banos gang member was arrested Friday after investigators found two firearms in his Meadowlark Avenue home, according to a statement from the Merced Police Department.
Cesar E. Morales-Huerta, a man legally prohibited from possessing any firearms, was booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of possession of firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person and criminal street gang participation, all felonies. He posted bail and was released from custody just before midnight Friday, according to jail records.
Investigators with the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit “developed information” that Morales-Huerta had firearms at his home. Officers served a search warrant Friday afternoon at his home in the 700 block of Meadowlark Avenue, where they found a loaded 9 mm handgun and a Ruger Mini-14 rifle and ammunition, police said in a news release.
According to jail records, Morales-Huerta has been in and out of custody in Merced County numerous times since at least 2013. His arrests including several traffic-related infractions, as well as allegations of drunken driving, spousal abuse and hit-and-run causing property damage, among others, jail records show.
Merced police ask anyone with information to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing 847411 and including “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
Rob Parsons
