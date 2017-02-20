It was just going to be a traffic ticket. Then somebody dropped a loaded gun, Merced police say

Two men were arrested after one of them allegedly dropped a handgun on the floor of a car during a routine traffic stop in Merced, the Police Department reported.
Tyriq S. Duncan, 24, of Merced, and Jordan Littman, 22, of San Bernardino, were in the backseat of a car around that had been stopped by police around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspected traffic violation in the 2200 block of I Street, officers said in a news release.
While the officer was writing the citation, police said, he “heard something drop, hitting metal (on) metal” and located a loaded 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine in the backseat.
Duncan was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He remained in custody Monday at the John Latorraca Correctional Facility with bail set at $100,000, according to booking records.
Details of his prior conviction were not available Monday.
Littman was booked into the John Latorraca Correctional Facility on suspicion of possession of a large-capacity magazine, a felony, and a misdemeanor allegation of carrying a loaded firearm in public. He remained in custody Monday on $70,000 bail, jail records show.
