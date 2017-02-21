Search continues for Winton homicide suspect

Merced County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a Winton man suspected of killing the woman he lived with.
Little new information was available Tuesday morning, but Sheriff Vern Warnke said he expected investigators would release the victim’s name later in the day.
No arrests have been made.
Warnke indicated that detectives wanted to withhold the victim’s name and the suspect’s identity for at least a few more hours on Tuesday, saying it would help the investigation.
The woman was killed around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Chablis apartment complex in Winton. Warnke has said the violence appeared to have stemmed from some type of domestic dispute.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
