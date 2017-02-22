Merced man ordered to serve five life sentences plus 270 years for child sex crimes

Angry tears streamed down the faces of parents, aunts and grandparents Wednesday as each stood to face the man who sexually abused two young children from their family, describing him as “a treacherous monster” who used the girls as his own “personal sex slaves.”
Daniel O. Hamilton sat stone-faced, staring straight ahead as the family of two girls – who were 8 and 9 years old when the sexual abuse began – asked Judge Ronald W. Hansen to “have no mercy” and to impose the maximum possible sentence.
“Please, make it the roughest, longest time possible,” one victim’s father asked.
Hansen did.
He sentenced the 56-year-old Merced man to serve five life sentences without the possibility of parole, and an additional 270 years, marking one of the heaviest prison terms in the county’s history, prosecutors said.
“I think it’s safe to say it’s one of the longest sentences ever handed down in Merced County, if not the longest,” said Rob Carroll, a chief deputy district attorney in Merced County.
Family members of the two young girls applauded and hugged each other as the judge told Hamilton, “You’re going to spend the rest of your life in prison.”
At a very young age, you took my innocence away from me and I’ll never be able to get that back. I hope you rot in hell.”
Victim of Daniel Hamilton
Hamilton’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Michael Coughlin, said “the judge’s hands were tied” by state sentencing laws.
“It was what he could do according to the sentencing guidelines,” Coughlin told the Merced Sun-Star. He said his client plans to appeal the conviction.
Coughlin also said Hamilton continues to maintain that he is innocent of the crimes.
Hamilton was convicted in January by a Merced County jury on a dozen felony counts of various forms of sexual child abuse. His sentence was more than doubled because of a prior violent sex crime conviction from 1990, when he pleaded no contest to a charge of sodomy by force. He served four years of a nine-year prison sentence and was paroled in 1994.
Katie Gates, the deputy district attorney who prosecuted the case, said Hamilton began his abuse in 2011 and continued until 2015, when one of the victims told her parent and the parent called the police. A short time after police began investigating the case, the second victim came forward.
Hamilton was allowed to be close to the victims through family ties until the abuse came to light.
But we will raise our daughters to be strong, confident women.
Mother of one of the victims
Both girls testified during the trial. A 15-year-old boy also testified that he’d witnessed something suspicious a few years earlier but didn’t understand what he’d seen until the crimes were exposed. Additionally, Merced police recorded a telephone conversation in which the teenage boy confronted Hamilton. Prosecutors said Hamilton did not deny abusing the girls during the recorded discussion.
In a letter to the court, one of the victims told Hamilton he was “a lifeless, uncaring man.”
“At a very young age, you took my innocence away from me and I’ll never be able to get that back,” the girl said in the statement. “I hope you rot in hell.”
Gates said the sentence was “proportionate to the heinous crimes he committed.”
“I hope the fact that he won’t be released back to society to harm anyone else gives the victims and the community some sense of comfort,” Gates said later.
Merced police Detective Raquel Rios, lead investigator in the case, said she was “relieved and grateful” that Hamilton will be “locked away indefinitely.”
“In investigating these types of heinous and unspeakable crimes, you have to remain empathic and professional,” Rios said. “Hearing the several impact statements by all family members affected by this deviant’s actions is heartbreaking.”
One girl’s mother said Hamilton brought her “worst fears to life.”
“You preyed on them. You’ve taken the most precious gift we’ve ever been given and tried to destroy them because you’re sick,” she said. “But we will raise our daughters to be strong, confident women.”
