Merced police stats on use of force didn’t include an officer-involved shooting

A crime statistics report this week from the Merced Police Department had a notable omission — an officer-involved shooting.
During a presentation to the City Council on Tuesday, police Chief Norm Andrade went all of 2016 without discharging their firearms on the job. That failed to account for a Jan. 30, 2016, incident that was reported on the department’s Facebook page.
The Facebook post was followed by at least two Merced Sun-Star stories about the incident in which an 18-year-old man approached a police cruiser while armed, according to officers. Police told him to drop the gun and, after he did not, fired once at the suspect.
The man, Kamare Bailey, was arrested later that day.
Andrade said Wednesday that someone in the department’s administration missed the use of force report while preparing the statistics for the City Council presentation. Seventeen officers are involved in putting the report together, he said.
“Somebody dropped the ball somewhere,” Andrade said Wednesday. “As chief, I’ll take full responsibility.”
The chief praised his officers for using force fewer times in 2016 (51) than in 2015 (108), saying missing the firearms report did not take away from the reduction.
The people who don’t like police are going to beat on us. The people that trust police are going to trust us.
Chief Norm Andrade
Capt. Bimley West noted that the shooting incident was placed on Facebook last year, and said the department was not trying to obscure the numbers for the council’s report.
“One of the things we don’t do is hide it,” he said. “We try to be a transparent organization.”
Calling it an “oversight,” Andrade said he expects critics of the department to use the mistake as fodder.
“The people who don’t like police are going to beat on us,” he said. “The people that trust police are going to trust us.”
Merced police in 2016 used only their hands to apply force 45 times, fired a Taser 12 times and wielded a baton three times, according to the report. On three occasions officers used a “drive stun” technique, when they apply the Taser directly to a person without firing the darts.
I have a high degree of confidence in the administration in our police department and the work that our officers do.
Mayor Mike Murphy
Mayor Mike Murphy brushed off the news that Tuesday’s report was missing a officer-involved shooting. “The thing that stood out to me is that crime is down,” he said Wednesday.
Overall crime is down 2 percent, according to the numbers from police. Murphy noted that the use of force had been cut in half from the previous year.
“I have a high degree of confidence in the administration in our police department and the work that our officers do,” he said.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
